New Relic integrates infrastructure and application monitoring for faster troubleshooting

New Relic has unveiled a new, integrated experience for its infrastructure monitoring and application performance monitoring (APM) capabilities that correlates the health and performance of applications and hosts in real-time.

Engineers, DevOps, and ITOps can now diagnose application and infrastructure performance issues, and avoid context switching or missing critical insights due to siloed infrastructure monitoring tools.

Now organizations can afford to analyze all of their telemetry data without sampling, ensuring they have the necessary data to identify and resolve issues when something breaks.

“Infrastructure monitoring is business-critical for every engineering team in a digital business. It’s also an area of ballooning costs and surprise bills as more workloads shift to the cloud and teams enable auto-scaling,” said New Relic CPO Manav Khurana.

“This release addresses both those concerns by adding best-in-class infrastructure monitoring to easily monitor and debug infrastructure issues, with a unique pricing model that saves customers money compared to other tools on the market,” Khurana added.

“APM and infrastructure silos impede performance. Our applications need to keep pace with our customers, and integrating multiple tools is a timely and costly process,” said Digicert Director of SRE Engineering Operations Rizwan Nazir.

“With New Relic’s all-in-one infrastructure monitoring solution, we can diagnose host-driven performance issues by correlating the health of our applications and hosts in real-time, quickly detect anomalous behavior, and deploy fixes—all while reducing operational expenditures,” Nazir continued.

Using siloed tools to monitor applications and infrastructure performance prevents users from understanding how the layers of their stack impact each other. New Relic gives users a connected and opinionated observability platform to correlate performance across infrastructure, APM, and the rest of their stack, so they can identify and fix problems before they impact their customers.

With host performance directly in APM, users can triage which layer of their stack is causing performance issues. Deep links in APM take them to a brand new infrastructure monitoring experience that includes embedded application performance monitoring data and is pre-filtered for the service they’re investigating so they can remediate problems faster than ever.

Key features include: