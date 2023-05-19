Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault allows users to monitor for encryption-based anomalies

Zerto launched a new real-time encryption detection mechanism and air-gapped recovery vault for enhanced hybrid cloud protection and security against cyber threats.

These new features are part of Zerto 10, which includes advanced detection mechanisms that allow users to monitor for encryption-based anomalies, enabling organizations to pinpoint and mitigate the early stages of a potential ransomware attack.

The Cyber Resilience Vault provides the ultimate layer of protection allowing for clean copy recovery from an air-gapped solution if a replication target is also breached.

Zerto 10 provides a new critical tool for ransomware resilience and real-time encryption anomaly detection. This capability monitors and reports on encryption as data streams in and can detect anomalous activity within minutes to alert users of suspicious activity.

This diagnostic capability can provide early warning of a potential ransomware attack — unlike backup solutions, which can be up to a day old — and help pinpoint when an attack was initiated, so data can be recovered to a point seconds before it began.

The new Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault adds another layer of security with the real-time early warning system. The vault has three core pillars: replicate and detect, isolate and lock, and test and recover. Together with the vault’s zero trust architecture, these pillars enable rapid air-gapped recovery in a highly secure environment.

With the new Cyber Resilience Vault, enterprises can architect and customize an ironclad recovery vault designed for mitigating the most devastating ransomware scenarios. Zerto’s Cyber Resilience Vault combines security and performance to meet today’s regulatory and compliance requirements.

In addition, Zerto 10 offers a turnkey Zerto Virtual Manager Appliance, which deploys quickly and securely as a new, security-hardened virtual appliance. Replacing the legacy Windows-based Zerto Virtual Manager (ZVM), the new Linux-based appliance is easier to deploy, more secure, and maintained automatically as part of regular Zerto product updates. For those upgrading from legacy ZVMs, settings from existing ZVMs can be seamlessly migrated to the new appliance.

“Zerto 10 is a highly innovative approach for delivering both real-time encryption detection and an air-gapped data recovery vault,” commented Deepak Verma, VP of product for Zerto. “Zerto’s enhanced functionality will ensure users can achieve one of the fastest times to protect, detect, and recover from ransomware attacks in their environments in the industry. The addition of enhanced Microsoft Azure disaster recovery demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced and secure solution available.”

“Zerto’s been an integral part of our disaster recovery strategy for several years. We are very happy with the performance, ease of use, and the technical help we get from Zerto. We’ve recently upgraded to the latest Linux Zerto Virtual Manager and tested the ransomware detection and protection capabilities of Zerto 10. We believe Zerto 10 will play a key role in delivering effective data protection and disaster recovery in an environment of increased cyber threats,” said Steve Smith, network administrator at Unverferth Manufacturing.

“Its real-time ransomware detection puts us in a much stronger position to both identify and mitigate ransomware attacks. This gives us confidence that we can proactively meet the risks presented by ransomware and achieve the business goals we have in place,” added Smith.

“As businesses continue to focus on resilience and continuous availability, the real-time ransomware detection capabilities offered by Zerto 10 are increasingly important to both maintaining an effective security posture and minimizing the risk of data loss and downtime,” said Christophe Bertrand, practice director, Enterprise Strategy Group.

“Our research shows that ransomware is not a matter of if but a matter of when. In focusing on rapid detection and recovery, Zerto is offering key must-have capabilities designed to help organizations with the identification, mitigation, and remediation of ransomware threats,” concluded Bertrand.