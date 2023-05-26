Cognigy and Black Box partnership to accelerate deployment of conversational AI

Cognigy has entered into a strategic reseller partnership with Black Box. By combining Cognigy’s conversational AI-based technology with Black Box’s comprehensive CX solution practice, including a global network of CX professionals, the companies will deliver AI-based solutions that drive customer experiences.

The benefits to customers of the partnership include increased automation and efficiency, as well as improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

By automating routine customer interactions with AI-based virtual assistants, businesses can free up contact center and customer service agents to focus on more complex issues and provide more personalized support. Meanwhile, customers benefit from faster, more convenient service that is available 24/7.

“At Cognigy, we believe that Conversational AI-based solutions are a critical component of all current and future customer engagement strategies. By partnering with Black Box, we are leveraging their global CX practice and our industry-leading CAI technology to bring powerful, end-to-end AI solutions to the contact center today,” said Hardy Myers, Cognigy’s SVP of Business Development and Strategy.

“Our combined expertise and AI-based technology portfolio will enable businesses to build stronger customer relationships and drive better business outcomes while rapidly transforming their customer service delivery model across all channels,” Myers continued.

President & CEO of Black Box, Sanjeev Verma, stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with Cognigy and combine their cutting-edge Conversational AI solutions with our global CX practice to create new and transform existing customer experiences. Together, we will offer businesses a complete solution set for creating and delivering exceptional customer experiences from initial engagement through resolution.”