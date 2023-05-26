New infosec products of the week: May 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Axiado, Delinea, Netscout, Radware, and Veriff.

Delinea Cloud Suite updates reduce the risk of lateral movement in cybersecurity breaches

Delinea Cloud Suite updates include more granular support for just-in-time (JIT) and just-enough privilege access automation, and improved identity assurance through enforced human interaction when prompted for multi-factor authentication (MFA) at server log-in or privilege elevation.

Radware Cloud Web DDoS Protection blocks Tsunami DDoS attacks

Radware’s new Cloud Web DDoS Protection solution combats encrypted, high-volume, multi-vector threats that evade standard web application firewalls (WAF) and network-based DDoS tools, essentially rendering them ineffective.

NETSCOUT launches visibility and instrumentation for threat detection in 4G and 5G networks

NETSCOUT introduced Arbor Sightline Mobile and MobileStream to answer mobile network operators’ (MNO) need for scalable, real-time visibility, detection, and mitigation of threats that can impact the performance and availability of 4G/5G mobile consumer services and network infrastructure.

Veriff Age Estimation prevents users from accessing age restricted products or services

Veriff Age Estimation uses facial biometrics to enable users to easily estimate their age with a selfie, rather than having to provide an identity document such as a driver’s license, ID card, passport or credit card.

Axiado introduces AI-driven security processors

Axiado introduced the AX3000 and AX2000 trusted control/compute units (TCUs), a fully integrated AI-driven hardware security platform solutions designed to help detect cybersecurity and ransomware attacks on next-generation servers and infrastructure elements in cloud datacenters, 5G networks, and network switches.