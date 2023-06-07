Elevate Security’s Cisco integrations provide visibility and protection against user risk

Elevate Security has unveiled the release of integrations with Cisco Duo, Secure Email, Secure Endpoint, and Umbrella.

These integrations add Elevate’s high-confidence user risk quantification and management capabilities to Cisco’s core cyber security offerings, enabling defenders to predict which users are more likely to fall victim to social engineering and other user targeted attacks, and to dynamically adapt automated protections to the risk characteristics of each individual user.

Cisco invested in Elevate in 2022 with the specific purpose of helping propel product development and accelerate the company’s roadmap. Now delivering on that promise, Elevate has released new integrations with Cisco Duo, Secure Email, Secure Endpoint and Umbrella providing defenders deeper visibility into user risk across account compromise, data loss and phishing threats, and enabling defenders to orchestrate responses across the Cisco Stack to:

Automatically set conditional access policies and deny access for incoming threat signals

Assign more restrictive web policies, including remote browser isolation for risky employees

Set restrictive data protection policies to prevent data exfiltration based on employee threat signals

“We’re excited to deliver on the promise of integrated user risk profiling and management with Cisco’s core security tools,” said Robert Fly, CEO of Elevate.

“We’re actively engaged with Cisco at both the technical and go-to-market levels and look forward to working closely with Cisco and its partner network as we further empower organizations to combat advanced cybersecurity attacks aimed at employees and contractors,” Fly added.

According to Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, “82% of breaches involved the human element. Whether it is the use of stolen credentials, phishing, misuse or simply an error, people continue to play a very large role in incidents and breaches alike.”

Elevate addresses the human element of cyber risk by integrating data feeds across the organization and beyond to create an individual risk score, much like a credit score, for each worker. Risk factors such as susceptibility to account compromise, data loss and phishing are combined with demographics and other characteristics to form a constantly updated Human Risk Score.

Insights from this analysis are then fed back to existing safeguards such as zero trust, identity and access management, email security, data loss prevention, and web filtering systems, driving continuously adapting levels of personalized protection in the face of evolving threats.