Velotix releases modular architecture for its data security platform

Velotix has released a three-tiered architecture for its security platform that enables enterprises to transition towards fully automated data access. By beginning with data discovery and auto-tagging, and then evolving towards AI powered data access and automatic policy generation, Velotix is providing modules that match an enterprise’s stage on their data governance journey. The phased approach enables companies to experience the benefits of automation faster and control compliant access to data with minimal risk.

Velotix modular approach

Due to the exponential growth of data and today’s highly dynamic data security regulations, many companies are challenged to keep track of which data is available, where it’s located, and who should be granted access.

Most organizations understand the need for automation to make data readily available while staying compliant, however, they are not always prepared to implement a comprehensive data security platform. Instead, with Velotix’s modular approach they can use the specific functionality that matches their current level of readiness.

The Velotix data security platform currently includes the following modules:

Data discovery & auto-tagging – Many organizations have their data spread across databases, data warehouses and data lakes, in different regions, which makes keeping an up-to-date inventory of data and permissions extremely challenging. The data discovery module auto-tags data and metadata imported from existing databases to create a single repository for accessing information and granting and revoking permissions. Data classification algorithms are continuously applied to detect sensitive data and build a continuously updated data inventory.

– Many organizations have their data spread across databases, data warehouses and data lakes, in different regions, which makes keeping an up-to-date inventory of data and permissions extremely challenging. The data discovery module auto-tags data and metadata imported from existing databases to create a single repository for accessing information and granting and revoking permissions. Data classification algorithms are continuously applied to detect sensitive data and build a continuously updated data inventory. Access management powered by AI – Provides the ability to automatically build fine-grained policies at the attribute level for individuals, groups, and users to replace the role-based access method which requires manual input, a great deal of maintenance, and can be prone to human error. AI is leveraged to automatically identify conflicting authorizations and recommend solutions.

– Provides the ability to automatically build fine-grained policies at the attribute level for individuals, groups, and users to replace the role-based access method which requires manual input, a great deal of maintenance, and can be prone to human error. AI is leveraged to automatically identify conflicting authorizations and recommend solutions. Policy database management – Enables organizations to build and maintain their data protection policies. The dynamic workflow builder and AI-driven policy engine aggregates data catalogs and re-adjusts policies using machine learning to create the right data policy, and maintain it. The policy catalog understands the intricacies of data privacy regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA, to develop optimal authorization strategies.

The Velotix integrated platform provides a single dashboard to manage data discovery and classification, data activity monitoring, data risk analytics, threat detection, data access control, and data masking, plus instant audit and compliance reporting.

“Data discovery and tagging is essential for taking control over the data access lifecycle”, said Noam Biran, VP of Product at Velotix.

“Every company needs a full inventory of their data assets and our modular architecture enables enterprises to take the first step before utilizing AI to bring their permissions management to the next level,” Biran added.

“Although enterprises are aware that today’s data tsunami is spiraling out of control and that they will need automation to better manage authorizations, implementing a full-blown solution can be impractical”, said Dr. Adi Hod, CEO at Velotix.

“Our goal is to provide distinct phases for data democratization with quicker benefits so enterprises can advance at a pace that is comfortable for them while they make data more available for users, applications, and algorithms,” Hod concluded.