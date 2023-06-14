Rom Kosla joins HPE as CIO

HPE announced that Rom Kosla has been appointed Chief Information Officer (CIO).

“The performance and agility of our IT team is critical to ensuring our customers and partners have great experiences doing business with us, and that our team members are able to innovate at the speed of business,” said EVP and Chief Operating and Legal Officer John Schultz.

“Over the last several years, HPE has taken on massive transformations of its internal systems to position us for success. I am confident that the breadth of Rom’s experience in the digital front-end and complex distribution and supply chain spaces, makes him the perfect person to build upon that work,” concluded Schultz.

Mr. Kosla comes to HPE from Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, where he currently serves as the grocery retailer’s Executive Vice President, IT, and CIO. As CIO, Rom led the IT transformation across the Ahold Delhaize USA companies, improving the technical and engineering capabilities within the IT organization while evolving the organization to deliver value faster for the company.

This work included enabling enterprise-wide technologies to support U.S.-based associates and migrating key digital capabilities to the cloud to enable e-commerce customer expansion as part of Ahold Delhaize USA’s omnichannel growth ambition.

Prior to his tenure at Retail Business Services, Kosla was the Senior Vice President and CIO of Corporate and Enterprise Solutions at PepsiCo, and has served in a number of roles at Deloitte and Nestle. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Cleveland State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Illinois, Urbana – Champaign.

“I’m excited to join HPE at this pivotal moment for its business,” said Kosla. “Continuous innovation in the IT estate is critical to the engagement of an organization’s stakeholders. HPE is committed to elevating the experience customers, partners, and team members have working and doing business with the company, and I’m looking forward to working with a superb team of professionals to do just that.”

Mr. Kosla will join HPE in July 2023.