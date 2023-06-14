Wiz partners with Contrast Security to provide real-time insights into potential security risks

As a launch partner for the Wiz Integrations (WIN) platform, ContrastContrast Security brings the power of the Contrast Secure Code Platform to WIN, so that customers can seamlessly integrate Contrast’s application security and protections into their existing Wiz workflows.

The integration between Contrast and Wiz offers an efficient method for strengthening security across customers’ cloud and applications.

Contrast’s innovative “Shift Smart” approach leverages the appropriate technology at the optimal part of the software development life cycle (SDLC) to automatically harden development stacks and provide accurate, actionable feedback.

This dynamic data stream from Contrast is then seamlessly integrated with Wiz’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), providing comprehensive real-time insights into potential security risks and implications for the entire stack.

WIN enables Wiz and Contrast to share prioritized security findings with context, including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

The most accurate results : Contrast adds inside-out application vulnerabilities and context for cloud-native applications that Wiz monitors, helping to prioritize risk and even disqualify results, lowering the noise.

: Contrast adds inside-out application vulnerabilities and context for cloud-native applications that Wiz monitors, helping to prioritize risk and even disqualify results, lowering the noise. Better security coverage : Based on the Wiz Security Graph, customers will be able to identify the existence of Contrast agents to close application security gaps or even to add runtime application self-protection (RASP) to dramatically reduce applications risk where fixing the code in a timely fashion (e.g. Legacy code) is not realistic.

: Based on the Wiz Security Graph, customers will be able to identify the existence of Contrast agents to close application security gaps or even to add runtime application self-protection (RASP) to dramatically reduce applications risk where fixing the code in a timely fashion (e.g. Legacy code) is not realistic. Secure digital transformation: The integration will help customers to rapidly move more applications to the cloud with fewer security concerns.

“A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency,” said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management at Wiz. “That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Contrast are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Contrast on board for this launch.”

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

“The unique, context-specific results provided by this integration are invaluable in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. This combination not only reduces noise from non-critical alerts but also prioritizes critical vulnerabilities based on their potential impact in a customer environment. This allows security teams to focus their efforts on areas that are truly at risk and manage security threats more effectively,” said Ben Goodman, SVP of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Contrast.

“The Contrast and Wiz partnership offers an unparalleled, symbiotic security ecosystem that delivers real-time, context-specific vulnerability management to secure your applications efficiently and effectively,” added Goodman.