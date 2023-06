In this Help Net Security video, Nick Mistry, SVP and CISO at Lineaje, offers tips to simplify the process of compliance with U.S. Executive Order 14028.

A key part of U.S. Executive Order 14028 is for organizations that work with federal agencies to publish accurate Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs). But with hundreds of pages in the document, it can be challenging for even the most security-driven companies to distinguish precisely what is required to comply with the mandate.