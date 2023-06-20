Orange Business, Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks improve security for enterprises

Orange Business, Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks have joined forces to deliver a managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that meets enterprise customers’ most demanding networking and security requirements with high performance, simplicity, and Zero Trust Network Access 2.0.

The shift to working from anywhere, software-defined networking, and the rapid adoption of cloud connectivity is enabling global enterprises to drive new levels of productivity and efficiency. However, as they redesign their distributed network infrastructure to meet the demands of hybrid workers and cloud computing, their attack surface expands, and they become increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats.

By combining Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE (Prisma Access + Prisma SD-WAN), with the connectivity and digital integration capabilities of Orange Business, along with the Managed Secure Access service by Orange Cyberdefense, customers can meet this challenge with a fully managed SASE solution that delivers a secure foundation for agile, cloud-enabled organizations.

Building on trusted next-generation connectivity solutions, Orange Business orchestrates networks, cloud, and cybersecurity components to combine customers’ business strategy with their infrastructure strategy. Evolution Platform is the foundation for a secured, flexible, and virtualized ecosystem. Orange Cyberdefense’s threat intelligence backbone, complemented with capabilities and expertise, including detection and response, helps organizations achieve better security outcomes.

Palo Alto Networks is the only SASE provider to be recognized as a Leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN. Organizations can confidently rely on Prisma SASE, a complete AI-powered SASE solution that combines network security, SD-WAN, and Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) into a single cloud-delivered service, which enhances security and reduces complexity.

Completely rethinking network and security architecture

World leader in mineral-based specialties, Imerys was looking to accelerate its cloud transformation, leveraging an agile infrastructure to transform its IT infrastructure to support its business growth, while ensuring the highest level of global security through the managed SASE solution by Orange and Palo Alto Networks. In addition, it has allowed it to help reduce costs by reducing its number of suppliers and to ease its M&A activity.

Imerys chose this SASE solution based on Orange Business and Orange Cyberdefense capabilities to create a secure, global, cloud-ready network, while smoothly migrating its current infrastructure. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE provides maximum protection, regardless of whether a user is on or off the corporate network, through a zero-trust approach.

“As organizations adopt new cloud-based technologies to increase productivity, improve efficiency, and deliver new services, an implied consequence is an expanding digital attack surface,” said Helmut Reisinger, CEO EMEA and LATAM, Palo Alto Networks. “Improving cyber resilience has never been more challenging, so by combining our SASE solution with the services and management capabilities of Orange into a single platform, we are empowering our customers with industry-leading networking and security that is simple to deploy, easy to scale and manage, and delivers the best performance in the industry.”

“With more and more enterprises moving their operations to the cloud and taking a digital-first approach, our customers must adopt zero-trust security. Converging networks and security in an agile, simple, and cost-effective way is what our customers demand. Together with Palo Alto Networks and Orange Cyberdefense, we are delivering a fully converged and managed SASE offering that delivers a positive impact for our global customers,” said Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, CEO, Orange Business.

“Organizations are looking to securely adopt new technologies and modern ways of working without compromising security, visibility, and end user experience. With many adopting a best-of-platform approach, we help our customers to simplify the delivery of consistent security at scale. The long-standing relationship between Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks has resulted in a comprehensive portfolio of services in areas like: Edge security, XDR, cloud security, SASE and SOAR, which we believe helps improve organizations’ cyber resilience across the threat lifecycle,” explained Hugues Foulon, CEO, Orange Cyberdefense.