Guide: Attack Surface Management (ASM)

Attack surface expansion is a byproduct of doing business today, especially for enterprises that rely on the cloud. As businesses adapt and scale, the assets and platforms they use inevitably grow and change. This can result in attack surface exposures, both known and unknown, giving malicious actors many pathways to gain entry to networks.

One key to adding offensive security to your strategy is to avoid the unmanaged sprawling of attack surfaces. Pentesting is a widely accepted method to discover vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation, but the value of a pentest can be amplified further with continuous pentesting. This is where Attack Surface Management (ASM) comes in.

ASM complements pentesting because it brings an always-on approach to discovering attack surface exposures, validating the impact, and prioritizing updates. ASM shines a light on assets that were previously unknown and incorporates them into pentests as well. Companies are increasingly using Attack Surface Management to bridge the gap between vulnerability management tools and manual penetration testing.

Whether your organization is starting to explore ASM, or you’ve established an offensive security strategy with a custom mix of tactics and technology, this guide to moving toward continuous pentesting with Attack Surface Management will equip security teams with an understanding of how to take vulnerability risk management practices to the next level.

