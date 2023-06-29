Skyhigh Security enables organizations to adopt AI applications in a secure manner

Skyhigh Security announced it’s enabling organizations to adopt artificial intelligence applications in a secure manner that protects sensitive, confidential, and business critical information through its Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio.

Skyhigh Security’s technology protects data and stops threats in the cloud across all websites, SaaS applications, IaaS environments and Shadow IT, from a single, cloud-native enforcement point.

Skyhigh Security’s purpose-built SSE platform is future-proofed with advanced data protection controls that directly apply to AI apps to protect customers’ business critical data. The same controls will apply to all new and emerging cloud applications in the future to protect against the risks of data loss.

Skyhigh Security also delivers the largest and most accurate cloud registry of over 40K+ cloud services, based on a detailed security assessment across more than 75 objective criteria. The Skyhigh Cloud Registry quickly identifies new generative AI apps and the corresponding risk level for each app.

According to Skyhigh Security’s global telemetry data from the first half of 2023, close to a million of its users have accessed ChatGPT through corporate infrastructures. The volume of users has increased by 1500 percent from January to June, demonstrating the unprecedented momentum and adoption of generative AI applications across organizations and industries.

Because of the risks associated with ChatGPT and similar AI applications, many organizations are seeking ways to ensure data is protected while allowing for productive use of the technology.

“Securing corporate data in SaaS applications, like ChatGPT and other generative AI applications, is what Skyhigh Security was built to do,” said Anand Ramanathan, CPO, Skyhigh Security. “We currently track more than 500 different AI cloud service providers as part of our registry—a 130 percent increase since January. Through the Skyhigh SSE portfolio, organizations already enjoy granular visibility and control of these apps, protect sensitive data, and meet compliance regulations such as PCIDSS, HIPAA, and GDPR, all in one comprehensive solution. We ensure our customers have the appropriate guardrails in place.”

“Skyhigh Security is paving the way forward for organizations to drive productivity and innovation by adopting AI technologies, while reducing risk and protecting critical business data,” said Dan Meacham, CISO, Legendary Entertainment.

“At Legendary Entertainment, we use the Skyhigh Cloud Platform to help us monitor our generative AI traffic and prevent inadvertent uploads of regulated data, such as PII or trade secrets, or downloads of fake or malicious apps. It provides crucial insight into the corresponding risk levels of workflows pertaining to different AI tools and applications, along with the amount of data being posted within them. This visibility is essential for us to accelerate business productivity, while ensuring our risk is efficiently mitigated,” concluded Meacham.

The Skyhigh SSE portfolio includes Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Skyhigh Private Access and other products, integrated into its comprehensive Skyhigh Cloud Platform, with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) as a core capability.

Through its CASB for Shadow IT and SWG capabilities, it provides advanced data protection for organizations that allows the use of AI applications, including: