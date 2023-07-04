Node4 acquires ThreeTwoFour to strengthen its security capabilities

Node4 announced the acquisition of ThreeTwoFour, an information security and technology risk specialist.

The acquisition is Node4’s third significant growth purchase in the last 18 months, having also bought risual, an IT managed services and solutions provider and Tisski, a leading UK-based independent Microsoft Business applications partner.

ThreeTwoFour is renowned for its extensive suite of information security services, including programme delivery, cyber strategy, risk and control assessment and governance. It also brings strong experience across the financial services sector, broadening Node4’s reach. In addition, ThreeTwoFour’s expertise in M&A Cyber Due Diligence adds further capabilities to the Node4 solutions and services portfolio.

The acquisition significantly enhances Node4’s security and transformation capabilities, particularly for enterprise-level clients. Drawing on ThreeTwoFour’s capabilities, Node4 will also be better equipped to meet the increasing requirements in the public sector and government frameworks for effective cyber security solutions.

ThreeTwoFour’s founder, Alex Coburn, along with his leadership team, will remain with the business as it integrates with Node4. The strongly-positioned ThreeTwoFour brand will also function as the consultative arm of Node4’s security practice.

With its core team based in the UK, ThreeTwoFour is also supported by specialists working remotely from all over the world. In the past two years, the company has deployed team members from three continents and eight different countries, enabling it to support clients around the clock.

“The ThreeTwoFour team are highly experienced and skilled professionals with a strong leadership team and exceptional track record of success,” commented Andy Gilbert, CEO of Node4. “The organizations are also a great cultural fit and together, we anticipate driving strong growth across our shared customer base and beyond. We look forward to working closely with Alex and everyone at ThreeTwoFour.”

“We are delighted to join forces with Node4, whose reputation for customer-focused excellence is second-to-none across the UK technology industry,” said Alex Coburn, Founder of ThreeTwoFour. “By integrating our expertise and Node4’s existing services portfolio, we are confident that we can deliver market-leading security and risk solutions for enterprises and SMEs alike.”

Alongside its Cyber Essentials Certification, the firm provides expertise in Identity and Access Management, Privileged Access Control, Security Architecture, Data Loss Prevention, Security Operations, Vulnerability Management, NIST, ISO27001, SANS and other Risk Management Frameworks.

Node4 was advised by EY (Financial, Tax) and Pinsent Masons (Legal). ThreeTwoFour was advised by Irwin Mitchell (Legal), Consulting M&A (Corporate Finance) and Azets (Tax).