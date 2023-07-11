Perimeter 81 hires Gadi BenMark as CMO

Perimeter 81 announced the hiring of Gadi BenMark as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years experience in marketing strategy and business development across a variety of industries, BenMark brings extensive working knowledge to Perimeter 81. He reports to CEO Amit Bareket.

BenMark has worked at larger enterprises for decades, and brings valuable experience to Perimeter 81 as the company continues to evolve and grow. He will lead Perimeter 81’s marketing organization, including market strategy and positioning, product marketing, branding, public relations, demand generation, digital marketing, and channel and partner marketing.

“Gadi’s experience with enterprise technology companies, expanding opportunities in the channel, and growing pipelines make him the right fit for Perimeter 81 as we look to help more enterprises accelerate and secure their businesses,” Bareket said. “His leadership will help strengthen our team and support our efforts to accelerate growth. We look forward to Gadi’s contributions as we communicate, connect, and engage with audiences looking for unique solutions to some of today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges.”

“Securing workforces on-premise and remote is one of the biggest challenges in the business landscape today, and I wanted to join the team that’s been at the forefront of solving it,” BenMark said. “Perimeter 81 has made it so easy for all companies to take advantage of enterprise-grade solutions, and leading the marketing organization to expand the company’s market reach is a unique opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my past work to help drive further growth beyond the impressive success that Perimeter 81 has shown to date.”

BenMark has rich experience in executive positions leading marketing and sales departments from private and public cyber, networking and consumer companies. BenMark earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar. He also earned degrees from Tel Aviv University and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he studied business, economics, and law. He’s a member of the New York bar.