CyberCatch collaborates with Proficioto to protect users against cyber threats

CyberCatch and Proficio announced a strategic partnership to join forces to market and deliver a combined AI-enabled solution for organizations worldwide.

CyberCatch’s proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution is designed to help organizations implement all mandated and necessary controls, detect control failures promptly, and facilitate their resolution, enabling continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation.

Proficio’s MDR services provide round-the-clock protection, enabling organizations to proactively identify and respond to potential threats in real-time. With an array of cutting-edge technologies and advanced analytics, Proficio’s solution offers unparalleled visibility into network activities, empowering organizations to detect and mitigate threats before they can cause significant damage.

The combined CyberCatch and Proficio solution provides organizations worldwide with the ability to achieve continuous compliance while safeguarding against pervasive cyber threats.

“We are thrilled by the tremendous value this collaboration will provide to our customers and the cybersecurity industry as a whole,” said Brad Taylor, CEO of Proficio. “We recognize the growing necessity for organizations to elevate their cyber risk management practices in today’s increasingly complex digital environment. This partnership allows us to synergize our expertise and advanced technologies to deliver comprehensive protection and peace of mind to organizations operating in today’s modern digital landscape.”

“CyberCatch’s AI-enabled continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution, coupled with Proficio’s MDR service, creates an unparalleled and comprehensive continuous cyber risk mitigation solution like no other in the industry. CyberCatch is excited to join forces with Proficio to provide organizations worldwide an edge over cyber threats,” said Sai Huda, CEO of CyberCatch.

Under the partnership, both companies will promote the combined offering to their respective customers and prospective customers and differentiate in the marketplace with the end-to-end continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation offering.