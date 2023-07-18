Kyndryl and Veritas launch two services for data protection and recovery

Kyndryl and Veritas Technologies unveiled two new services — Data Protection Risk Assessment with Veritas and Incident Recovery with Veritas.

As a key milestone in Kyndryl and Veritas’ strategic alliance, these services help enterprises protect and recover their critical data across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The Data Protection Risk Assessment with Veritas is delivered through the Kyndryl Consult network of technology experts and provides a cyber resilience maturity assessment that analyzes a customer’s IT infrastructure and data against industry best practices. Kyndryl combines its cyber resilience framework with Veritas’ data management solutions to identify risks, cyber resilience gaps and security vulnerabilities.

The flexible deployment model allows Kyndryl experts to customize the assessment for unique requirements, policies and processes from all types of organizations. The offering also provides unified insights across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments, leveraging unique data points that give customers the visibility and information to better manage and protect their data.

Incident Recovery with Veritas is a fully managed service encompassing backup, disaster recovery and cyber recovery. A key differentiator of the solution is AI-based autonomous data management capabilities that drive intelligent automation, operational agility, efficiency at scale, and a consistent experience across clouds for rapid recovery in the event of a cyber incident.

The solution enables organizations to mitigate risk and high costs of a data breach by leveraging features such as air-gapped protection, immutable storage, anomaly detection and recovery automation.

“While the benefits of digital modernization and moving to the cloud are undeniable, businesses need to plan for the risks,” said Kris Lovejoy, Kyndryl Security and Resiliency Global Practice Leader. “Through our partnership, Kyndryl and Veritas bring years of experience in helping some of the world’s largest organizations achieve true cyber resiliency. These new co-developed solutions are designed to give our customers a clear view of their current estate, pinpoint areas for strengthening it and then shore up their security posture for the long term.”

“With data now widely distributed, a constantly evolving threat landscape and frequent ransomware attacks, the old methods for protecting data have become obsolete,” said Mike Walkey, Veritas SVP of Global Channels and Strategic Alliances. “Kyndryl and Veritas have combined a deep expertise in managing mission-critical IT environments with trusted data protection, recovery and compliance technology to help enterprises assess risks and keep their data secure, resilient and compliant.”