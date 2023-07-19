LimaCharlie SecOps Cloud Platform eliminates integration challenges

LimaCharlie is unveiling the Security Operations (SecOps) Cloud Platform, a vendor-neutral architecture built for security teams to develop the most effective infrastructure for their organization.

The LimaCharlie SecOps Cloud Platform provides comprehensive enterprise protection by bringing together critical cybersecurity capabilities, eliminating integration challenges and security gaps for more effective protection against today’s threats.

Enterprise security teams need a hosted environment of communicative protection solutions – rather than siloed collections of tools. A 2022 survey by Gartner, Inc. found that 75% of organizations pursued security vendor consolidation in 2022. However, there is no practical SecOps environment that streamlines the procurement, deployment and integration of security tools.

“In the same way public clouds have supported enterprises for years, the SecOps Cloud Platform will revolutionize how cybersecurity capabilities are delivered,” said Maxime Lamothe-Brassard, CEO at LimaCharlie. “We’re proud to be launching a platform that focuses on reducing overall cost to the security stack, and ensures users can focus on providing the highest level of security for their organization in this evolving threat landscape.”

With LimaCharlie’s expertise, security teams can reduce costs, time and integration challenges without complex commitments to an array of security solutions. For service providers and security vendors, the platform offers a glimpse into the future of security operations architectures. On-demand access allows for seamless flexibility, with the option to choose what you want to use and how you use it.

With additional capabilities being built now, and in the future, the SecOps Cloud Platform includes the following:

Universal log and telemetry ingestion

Universal automation engine

Cross-Platform Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

Universal EDR connectivity

Observability Pipeline: Long-term retention, searching and data dissemination optimization

“Since adopting LimaCharlie, we’ve been able to improve our detection and response time by 98%, and the platform’s open environment has significantly improved our time to develop new ingestion points for various different cloud resources,” said Eric Capuano, CTO of Recon InfoSec. “LimaCharlie delivers us peace of mind – we’re lucky to consider them a critical extension of our technical team.”