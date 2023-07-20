Impinj M800 series RAIN RFID tag chips advance item connectivity for enterprise IoT deployments

Impinj released the Impinj M800 series RAIN RFID tag chips to meet enterprise needs for item connectivity in global IoT deployments.

The new M800 series delivers readability in enterprise deployments and offers enhanced tag reliability and manufacturability. The new chips demonstrate Impinj’s ongoing commitment to increase the speed, distance, and reliability at which a RAIN RFID system can discover, engage, and protect connected items.

“Today, we have taken another big step toward our mission to connect every thing,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj CEO. “Our new Impinj M800 series tag chips are the most advanced in the market, with performance and features designed to help enterprises read the right tag, at the right place, at the right time.”

The Impinj M800 series tag chips’ low power consumption and readability allow businesses to use a single, small tag across a broad range of items — apparel, shoes, home goods, and other general merchandise — within their global operations. The chips improve the performance of RAIN RFID deployments from retail to supply chain and logistics and beyond.

Improving tag readability, reliability, and manufacturability

The Impinj M800 series, comprising the M830 and M850 tag chips, sets new performance benchmarks while improving features of the Impinj M700 series:

Improved tag readability. With 30% lower power consumption, wider tuning range, and tighter radio-frequency stability, the Impinj M800 series enables reliable reading of small tags at high volume and speed, supporting efficient global operations.

Enhanced tag reliability and manufacturability. New chip shape and antenna connections improve tag quality, deployability, and performance.

Advanced features. Boosting ability to mitigate tag clutter, the Impinj M800 series helps readers inventory the right tags at the right time. The chips also include Impinj Protected Mode to protect consumer privacy while improving retail self-checkout and loss prevention.

The Impinj M800 series is drop-in compatible with Impinj M700 series antenna designs, enabling quick time to market. The Impinj M830 chip has 128-bit EPC memory. The Impinj M850 chip has 96-bit EPC memory and 32-bit user memory. Both chips are compatible with the GS1 UHF Gen2v2 protocol, which ISO/IEC standardized as 18000-63.

The Impinj M800 series advances the proven Impinj platform, which comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, reader chips, readers, cloud services, and a global partner ecosystem. Impinj pioneered RAIN RFID, leads the way in IoT connectivity, and has shipped more than 85 billion tag chips.