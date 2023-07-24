Strengthening the weakest links in the digital supply chain

In this Help Net Security video, Marc Gaffan, CEO at IONIX, discusses how businesses’ biggest cybersecurity mistake is not protecting the full external attack surface that continues to expand to include a businesses’ entire digital supply chain.

This is driven by third-party vendors, cloud, shadow IT, and managed services like SaaS applications. Threat actors set on penetrating an organization don’t care whether they’re attacking internet-facing assets directly or exploiting a vulnerability from an exposed third-party digital service.

It is critical to understand how attackers work. Vendors in the chain often need more security capabilities than targeted organizations. The digital supply chain extends an organization’s attack surface making the partner’s security, or lack thereof, your problem too.