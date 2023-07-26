Talon Extension enhances security and control over browser activity

Talon Cyber Security released the Talon Extension, a new enterprise browser security solution that provides customers with visibility and protection for activities conducted within the browser.

The extension is easily installed on any web browser, making it an ideal solution for customers to gain visibility into browser activities on managed devices as an alternative to legacy web security solutions, and as part of phased enterprise browser deployments.

With the launch of the Talon Extension, Talon delivers the most comprehensive browser security coverage with unified policy management for hybrid deployments. The company’s portfolio empowers customers with a single view into browser activity across any environment, powered by the Talon Enterprise Browser, Talon Extension and Talon Mobile.

When we started Talon, we established a goal to power and protect as many people as possible by making the browser the first line of enterprise defense,” said Ohad Bobrov, CTO, Talon Cyber Security. “With the addition of the Talon Extension to complement our enterprise browser and mobile solution, we are delivering the most complete enterprise browser security portfolio on the market with unified policy management, unlocking new capabilities and use cases for our customers that enable their businesses.”

By deploying the Talon Extension to users, organizations enhance visibility, security, and control over browser activity. Specific features and benefits provided to customers include:

Simple, seamless deployment : The Talon Extension is installed in minutes on any device and is compatible with popular web browsers. The extension integrates with enterprise IT and security stacks to add value immediately within the context of an organization’s existing environment.

: The Talon Extension is installed in minutes on any device and is compatible with popular web browsers. The extension integrates with enterprise IT and security stacks to add value immediately within the context of an organization’s existing environment. Visibility : Security and IT teams gain pivotal visibility into browser activities and posture details, such as the browser version and extensions installed.

: Security and IT teams gain pivotal visibility into browser activities and posture details, such as the browser version and extensions installed. Enhanced security : With the Talon Extension, customers better secure their users with advanced capabilities, including URL filtering, anti-phishing, and protection from common account takeover (ATO) attacks, while delivering immediate cost savings by eliminating the use of legacy web security solutions.

: With the Talon Extension, customers better secure their users with advanced capabilities, including URL filtering, anti-phishing, and protection from common account takeover (ATO) attacks, while delivering immediate cost savings by eliminating the use of legacy web security solutions. Productivity and experience: The Talon Browser Extension is invisible to the user and can be deployed in minutes. Similar to Talon’s Enterprise Browser, users are free to work as they normally would, through the browser, with no decrease in performance.

“The novel approach that Talon takes has been a true game changer for us,” said Nir Rothenberg, CISO, Rapyd. “Modern environments require modern solutions, and with more work being done in the browser than ever before, Talon has helped us protect our workforce in an incredibly effective manner. Talon’s Enterprise Browser secures unmanaged devices across our environment with ease, and the new Talon Extension has delivered increased security, visibility, and control for our managed endpoints. The synergy between the two products has been a competitive advantage for our team in staying ahead of the complex threat landscape.”