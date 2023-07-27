Palo Alto Networks unveils CI/CD Security module to improve risk prevention

The attack surface of cloud-native applications continues to grow as adversaries look to exploit misconfigurations and vulnerabilities throughout the application life cycle. In response, the industry has turned to Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs) to unify multiple disparate security capabilities and protect applications from code-to-cloud.

Palo Alto Networks introduced the CI/CD Security module to provide integrated software delivery pipeline security as part of our code-to-cloud capabilities in Prisma Cloud’s CNAPP platform.

By securing the CI/CD environment and protecting against open source vulnerabilities with software composition analysis, Prisma Cloud is the most complete security platform for seamlessly protecting the entire engineering ecosystem.

According to Gartner, securing the software delivery pipeline is as important as securing the software that is delivered. The CI/CD Security module enables DevOps and security teams to better collaborate and improve security outcomes throughout the application life cycle.

By adding CI/CD Security into the Prisma Cloud platform that already includes — Secrets Scanning, Software Composition Analysis, Infrastructure as Code Security — organizations are able to optimize security and risk prevention throughout the entire software delivery pipeline, achieving a holistic and comprehensive security oversight which cannot be achieved with individual, siloed solutions.

“A major challenge in securing CI/CD pipelines is visibility. The myriad of third-party tools and applications running in development environments makes it almost impossible for security teams to determine if they are correctly configured. The integration of Cider’s capabilities secures the CI/CD environment and gives Prisma Cloud customers the ability to analyze individual tools, visualize how they interact with applications and each other, and identify and remediate risks,” said Ankur Shah, SVP, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks.

“The only way to prevent insecure code from reaching production is to scan every code artifact, dependency, and ensure the delivery pipeline is effectively protected. Integrating Cider’s technology with Prisma Cloud strengthens the platform’s ability to help secure organizations’ entire engineering ecosystem, ensuring only what is intended is pushed to production,” said Daniel Krivelevich, CTO of Application Security, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks and former co-founder of Cider Security.

CI/CD Security is the eleventh module integrated into the robust Palo Alto Networks cloud security platform, making Prisma Cloud the most comprehensive CNAPP platform to seamlessly protect the entire application lifecycle — from code through deployment to runtime. The new module is derived from Cider Security’s capabilities that helps organizations “shift security left” to prevent threats and vulnerabilities before applications are deployed into production environments.

“Since implementing Prisma Cloud’s CI/CD Security module, we now have complete visibility into all the third party tools we leverage to build and deploy applications to the cloud. This ultimately gives us the confidence that we’re eliminating threats and vulnerabilities in code from reaching production environments,” said Nir Rothenberg, CISO, Rapyd.

The Prisma Cloud CI/CD Security module will be available this Summer, 2023.