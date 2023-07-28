National Cyber Strategy Implementation Plan: What you need to know

The Biden-Harris Administration’s recently released National Cybersecurity Strategy calls for two fundamental shifts in how the United States allocates roles, responsibilities, and resources in cyberspace.

In this Help Net Security video, Kelly Rozumalski, a Senior VP leading Booz Allen’s national cyber defense business, discusses the recently published National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan (NCSIP). This plan details more than 65 high-impact Federal initiatives, from protecting American jobs by combatting cybercrimes to building a skilled cyber workforce equipped to excel in the increasingly digital economy.