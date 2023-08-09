eSentire releases MDR Agent to reduce costs and risk of business disruption for SMBs

eSentire has expanded its proprietary software and services portfolio with the introduction of its new MDR Agent. The eSentire Agent is the latest innovation of the firm’s SaaS-based Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platform, developed specifically for small and medium businesses (SMBs) seeking affordable prevention, detection, investigation, and response capabilities as part of an all-in-one 24/7 solution.

eSentire created the category of Managed Detection and Response with the vision of arming 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) Analysts with the tools to perform digital forensic-grade investigations to rapidly contain attacks before they spread.

eSentire’s MDR Agent begins with a prevention-first approach, stopping malware and ransomware using deep learning technology with incredible efficacy:

Blocking 99% of known and unknown threats

<0.1% false positive rate

<20 millisecond time to prevent

Delivering on eSentire’s service promise of threat response that prevents business disruption, the Agent acts as a protective presence across customer endpoints, extracting unfiltered, rich telemetry data. These insights into potential threats are processed by eSentire’s XDR Platform and investigated by its SOC, driving improved security outcomes, including the containment of lateral movement and data exfiltration efforts.

As SMBs grapple with a significant shortage of cybersecurity experts and the need to prioritize security investments, eSentire is delivering unmatched cybersecurity value with its XDR Platform and Agent as part of its MDR service, including:

Rapid time to value with expert onboarding and one-push install

24/7 security monitoring and expertise to offset resource constraints

Operationalized threat intelligence from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU)

150+ novel detections added per quarter to augment security threat detection

Automated blocking of 99% of known and unknown threats

Full-scale detection, prevention, investigation, and response

Mean Time to Contain active security threats of 15 minutes

“As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve and grow more complex, service providers everywhere have to remember the customer always gets a vote,” said Rahul Bakshi, CPO, eSentire.

“eSentire believes they will choose value, every time. That’s why we are bringing the eSentire MDR Agent to market as part of full-service bundles that offer enterprise-grade security at a fraction of the price. We have made great strides in advancing the Agent from a digital forensics tool to a MDR force multiplier and plan to leverage its innovative capabilities as a universal investigation and response enabler across all technology types in the near future,” Bakshi concluded.