Sophos X-Ops showcases MDR and threat intelligence at Black Hat and DEF CON

Sophos has announced that Sophos X-Ops will lead three presentations at Black Hat and DEF CON, taking place this week in Las Vegas.

Speaker presentations from Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security operations experts, threat researchers, data scientists, and more will share unique insights into threat intelligence and unveil research findings – including new ways adversaries leverage AI to carry out attacks. Speakers will also address how organizations can sharpen their defenses to stay protected.

Sophos X-Ops, the cross-operational task force that includes SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI, also unveiled new threat intelligence, “Clustering Attacker Behavior Reveals Hidden Patterns,” identifying distinct connections between three of the most prominent ransomware groups this past year: Royal, Hive and Black Basta.

Sophos X-Ops forensics of four different ransomware attack investigations show distinct similarities, suggesting the three groups are sharing either affiliates or highly specific technical details of their activities. Sophos is tracking and monitoring the attacks as a threat activity cluster that defenders can use to speed up detection and response times.

The line-up of speakers includes:

Sophos at Black Hat: Booth #2132 – Ongoing Through Black Hat

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 1:50 p.m. PDT

View from the SOC: Avoiding Death by a Thousand Data Sources

Mat Gangwer, Sophos VP of MDR

Dave Mareels, Sophos senior director of product management

Mandalay Bay, K

Sophos at DEF CON

Friday, Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. PDT

You’re Not George Clooney, and This Isn’t Ocean’s Eleven

Andrew Brandt, Sophos principal researcher

Harrah’s, War Stories – For The Record

Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m. PDT

The Sinister Synergy of Advanced AI: Automatically Orchestrating Large-scale Scam Campaigns with Large Generative Models

Ben Gelman, Sophos senior data scientist

Younghoo Lee, Sophos principal data scientist

Caesars Forum, AI Village