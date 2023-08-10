Illumio released Illumio for Microsoft Azure Firewall. Illumio for Azure Firewall visualizes and secures traffic between Azure resources and simplifies firewall rule management with zero trust segmentation.

Illumio for Azure Firewall builds resilience to ransomware and other cyberattacks while also maximizing the impact and value of Azure Firewall as a security investment.

As organizations look to reduce their risk from breaches and build cyber resilience, the Azure Firewall plays a strategic role in securing and protecting enterprise cloud environments by serving as the entry and exit point for data as it traverses the hybrid cloud ecosystem.

Illumio for Azure Firewall allows users to protect different parts of their cloud environment by enabling one-to-one mapping between a resource and its metadata in Azure and its associated workload and labels in Illumio. Benefits of Illumio for Azure Firewall include:

Simple policy creation . Organizations no longer need to worry about writing firewall rules tied to an IP address or a host name that will change in a dynamic cloud environment. Illumio for Azure Firewall offers easy authoring of context-based, modern security rules that automatically adapt with Azure deployments and are simple to understand and manage.

. Organizations no longer need to worry about writing firewall rules tied to an IP address or a host name that will change in a dynamic cloud environment. Illumio for Azure Firewall offers easy authoring of context-based, modern security rules that automatically adapt with Azure deployments and are simple to understand and manage. Improve application uptime . Organizations can operate and innovate at scale without fear of breaking critical applications once they apply policy. Security teams can test and validate the outcome and impact of their security policies before fully enforcing them using a simulation mode, which protects applications and workloads. Once security teams are confident in the policy, they can deploy it to Azure Firewalls directly from the Illumio for Azure Firewall console.

. Organizations can operate and innovate at scale without fear of breaking critical applications once they apply policy. Security teams can test and validate the outcome and impact of their security policies before fully enforcing them using a simulation mode, which protects applications and workloads. Once security teams are confident in the policy, they can deploy it to Azure Firewalls directly from the Illumio for Azure Firewall console. Zero trust at scale. Zero trust segmentation controls minimize the impact of cyberattacks, reducing organizations’ risk and increasing their resilience. Illumio for Azure Firewall gives organizations simplified context-based visibility of any communication across Azure Firewall and Azure network security groups, helping them prioritize and implement the most impactful security policies. And Illumio for Azure Firewall makes it easier to achieve and maintain least-privilege access on the Azure Firewall, bringing zero trust at scale to any organization.

“Illumio for Microsoft Azure Firewall is a modern and efficient approach to traditional firewall management. It brings native public cloud metadata into rule management. Traffic visualization now informs traffic management, and this might change the way we operate so that we open only required and more specific ports for designated traffic,” said Markus Lintuala and Mika Vilpo, Senior Technical Consultants at Elisa.

“Illumio for Microsoft Azure Firewall helps modernize firewall policy management by making it easy to enforce zero trust,” said Narayan Annamalai, GM, Microsoft. “Illumio for Azure Firewall extends zero trust segmentation capabilities to the firewall and helps ensure that Azure users can incorporate the right protections into dynamic security policies at scale.”

“As the world around us becomes increasingly dynamic and hybrid, organizations must have agile zero trust policies in place to help them achieve a more resilient security posture,” said Mario Espinoza, CPO at Illumio. “By partnering with Microsoft Azure, Illumio is extending the visibility and agility of zero trust segmentation to anyone using Azure Firewalls. This allows organizations to reduce their risk and get even more impact from their security strategy by implementing security policy more easily and quickly. We are excited to see further validation of the growing importance of zero trust segmentation controls specifically.”

Illumio for Azure Firewall is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.