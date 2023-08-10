Lumen Data Protect defends critical business data from corruption

Lumen is introducing Lumen Data Protect, a service for companies battling the growing risks associated with data corruption and security failure.

Lumen Data Protect is an enterprise grade, fully managed data protection service built on the Lumen edge and backed by the company’s substantial global fiber network.

The volume of critical data organizations collect continues to grow. Future-safe minded organizations are looking for simple, comprehensive ways to detect data disasters. Leadership is demanding better data protection to avert high profile events that can cost companies time, money, and reputation.

“Threats of ransomware and data corruption are constant. Protecting critical business data and applications has never been more important to an organization’s bottom line or reputation,” said Steve Grabow, SVP, edge computing solutions, Lumen. “We understand what it takes to protect data across edge and cloud environments. We are bringing organizations the right solution with Lumen Data Protect.”

Lumen Data Protect allows for cost-efficient backup and recovery of critical business data and applications, wherever they reside. Companies benefit from infrastructure-free, pay-as-you-go data protection that dynamically scales to meet changing business needs. Lumen Data Protect is also flexible with several on- or off-site storage options.

This offering harnesses the power of data protection technology from Commvault. Lumen is a Commvault Global Design Partner.