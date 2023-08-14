Action1 platform update bridges the gap between vulnerability discovery and remediation

Action1 Corporation has released a new version of its solution. The updated Action1 patch management platform brings together vulnerability discovery and remediation, helping enterprises fortify their defenses against threats such as ransomware infections and security breaches.

The real-time detection of vulnerabilities across the enterprise fleet of endpoints is based on data about 200,000+ vulnerabilities from multiple external threat intelligence sources, provides instant visibility into them for better prioritization decisions, and allows automated remediation of these vulnerabilities.

“The 2023 Verizon DBIR reveals vulnerability exploitation as one of the top three methods used by attackers to infiltrate organizations,” said Mike Walters, President of Action1.

“Experts estimate that exploiting unpatched software accounts for 20% to 40% of breaches. With the updated Action1 platform, we help enterprises mitigate this risk by significantly reducing their mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR) vulnerabilities,” Walters added.

Key features: