Action1 platform update bridges the gap between vulnerability discovery and remediation

Action1 Corporation has released a new version of its solution. The updated Action1 patch management platform brings together vulnerability discovery and remediation, helping enterprises fortify their defenses against threats such as ransomware infections and security breaches.
The real-time detection of vulnerabilities across the enterprise fleet of endpoints is based on data about 200,000+ vulnerabilities from multiple external threat intelligence sources, provides instant visibility into them for better prioritization decisions, and allows automated remediation of these vulnerabilities.
“The 2023 Verizon DBIR reveals vulnerability exploitation as one of the top three methods used by attackers to infiltrate organizations,” said Mike Walters, President of Action1.
“Experts estimate that exploiting unpatched software accounts for 20% to 40% of breaches. With the updated Action1 platform, we help enterprises mitigate this risk by significantly reducing their mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR) vulnerabilities,” Walters added.
Key features:
- Instant visibility into vulnerabilities: Real-time dashboard showing all application vulnerabilities, along with the ability for enterprises to ensure their state of vulnerability remediation meets their service-level agreements.
- Comprehensive vulnerability information: Detailed information on each vulnerability, such as CVE number, CVSS score, attack vector, etc.
- Automated remediation: Apply available patches, remove unsupported or legacy software, or apply compensating controls – in the given scope or across the entire enterprise.
- Improved reporting: Automated patch summary digest via email.
- Extended 3rd party software patch depository: With the addition of 10 new apps, the total number of apps exceeds 110, further streamlining secure deployment of software and updates through Action1’s thoroughly tested depository.