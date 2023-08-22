MITRE appoints Deborah Youmans as CIO

MITRE has named Deborah Youmans as its new chief information officer (CIO). Youmans will oversee more than 400 IT professionals in MITRE’s Enterprise Computing and Information Systems division in areas including innovation and experimentation, information security, enterprise information technology, business and knowledge services, and sector operations.

Youmans joins MITRE from Booz Allen Hamilton, where she served as VP and deputy CIO, leading the strategic and technical direction of a team with more than 500 members focused on the development and delivery of enterprise solutions across Booz Allen Hamilton’s 30,000 users. Prior to that role, she worked as director of Booz Allen Information Systems for more than 10 years.

“Deborah brings the vision, strategy, and tactics to continue and build on our best-in-class IT capabilities, paving the way for MITRE’s continued growth,” said Cedric Sims, MITRE’s SVP for enterprise innovation and integration.

“We welcome her leadership on the adoption of new systems and technologies that will play a critical role in enabling cross functional, cross sponsor engagement as MITRE leans into the future to tackle challenges of national importance,” Sims added.

She holds an MBA from the University of Maryland, a Bachelor of Science, Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.