Webinar: The external attack surface & AI’s role in proactive security

The enterprise perimeter is now a massively decentralized IT landscape characterized by large-scale adoption of cloud platforms, digital services, and an increasingly tangled digital supply chain.

Regulators are on the march as new threat actors emerge, exploiting increasingly sophisticated attack vectors to compromise organizations faster. The stakes have never been higher. The only way forward is with smart automation. By leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, security teams can expose threats at the scope and complexity of their organization’s extended attack surface and proactively reduce the risk of successful attacks.

This webinar will examine:

The new era of proactive security

Separating fact from fiction when it comes to the role of AI in proactive security

Smart automation in external attack surface management

The key elements of threat exposure in the extended attack surface

