Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C hardware-encrypted USB Type-C drive released

Kingston Digital Europe has launched the Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C, a hardware-encrypted USB Type-C drive that ensures both security and convenience at your fingertips. Now, users can achieve seamless data protection and effortless compatibility without the use of adapters when using USB-C equipped devices.

KP200C offers FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified military-grade security in an OS-independent alphanumeric keypad for easy-to-use PIN access. It incorporates XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption with Brute Force password attack protection and BadUSB protection with digitally signed firmware ensuring an unparalleled level of safeguarding for your valuable data.

With the Multi-PIN option (Admin/User), the keypad can be used to set up an easy-to-remember alphanumeric PIN for the Admin or User accounts. Admin can restore a User PIN to provide access to the drive if the User PIN is forgotten.

“Data protection needs are growing as breaches due to Cloud penetrations, hacked software encryption or lost USB drives become more common. Sensitive data requires the strongest military-grade protection available on hardware-encrypted drives that can be physically secured off the Internet while protecting the data in-transit and at-rest,” said Oscar Escayola Kaloudis, EMEA Flash Business Manager and Sales Manager DACH, Middle East and Africa, Greece and Israel.

“With the addition of KP200C, our second USB Type-C drive to the IronKey lineup joining the Vault Privacy 50C, we now offer even more flexibility across various platforms and operating systems, empowering users to access data effortlessly regardless of device or system,” Kaloudis continued.

Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C is available in capacities up to 256GB and is backed by a 3-year warranty with free technical support.

Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C features and specifications:

FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) Certified: KP200 now meets the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 military-grade security specifications published by NIST; it has completed certification lab testing and is in the review cycle for final approval by NIST. This is an enhanced version of the FIPS 140-2 Level 3 specifications that further enhances the drive’s security capabilities and tamper-resistance. It includes XTS-AES 256-bit encryption along with Brute Force and BadUSB attack protection with digitally signed firmware. Its circuitry is covered by a layer of special epoxy that makes it virtually impossible to remove components without damaging them; this tough epoxy stops attacks against the semiconductor components.

OS- and Device-Independent: With KP200 utilising a rechargeable battery, the keypad can be used to unlock the drive without using any software, and then plug it into any system that supports a USB Type-C mass storage device. This gives users the most flexibility across different platform types and operating systems.

Multi-PIN Option: Users have the option to set up a User or an Admin/User mode. Admin can be used to restore a User PIN and provide access to the drive should the User PIN be forgotten or if the drive is locked after reaching the maximum of 10 User login attempts.

Global and Session Read-Only (Write Protect) Modes: Both Admin and User can set a session-based Read-Only mode to protect the drive from malware on untrusted systems. Admin can also set a Global Read-Only mode that sets the drive in Read-Only mode until reset.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Capacities: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Connector: Type-C

Speed:

USB 3.2 Gen 1

8GB – 32GB: 145MB/s read, 115MB/s write

64GB – 256GB: 280MB/s read, 200MB/s write

USB 2.0

8GB: 30MB/s read, 12MB/s write

16GB – 256GB: 30MB/s read, 20MB/s write