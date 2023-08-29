Okta for Global 2000 gives CEOs flexibility to centralize or decentralize their business strategy

Okta announced Okta for Global 2000, a solution designed to give the world’s largest organizations choice in how they run their technology infrastructure with flexible and automated identity management.

Okta for Global 2000 enables the technical agility executives need to balance centralization and decentralization of their organizations as well as resources and governance models with secure identity infrastructure.

The most complex technology environments need agility

Okta for Global 2000 supports every aspect of a large organization’s transformation, from M&A and divestitures to new business unit creation and restructuring. Identity is foundational to these organizations’ success as it sits at the intersection of the people, customers, suppliers, and partners they rely on to grow and support their stakeholders.

The complexity of the Global 2000’s technology environments mean they need an automated, neutral identity technology that enables their business strategies, not constrains them into a single platform.

“Today’s enterprises can’t be constrained by a single platform as they look to drive growth and value in a world where supply chains and customer expectations have shifted dramatically over the last two years,” said Todd McKinnon, CEO at Okta. “Okta for Global 2000 gives executives choice in how they evolve their technology strategies to keep pace with this new environment, centralizing security and improving efficiency and employee productivity.”

Achieving the best balance between centralization and decentralization

Okta for Global 2000 enables the technical agility executives need to shift between fully centralizing all users and resources with consolidated access controls, decentralizing business units or sub-brands to manage their own users and resources, or delivering a hybrid model to support different phases of company growth.

Regardless of an organization’s structure, Okta for Global 2000 delivers deep identity management automation through a single source of truth, and a centralized security control plane to deliver consistent security and access policies for all users and resources.

“At Indeed, our mission is to help people get jobs,” said Anthony Moisant, CIO at Indeed. “As a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, Indeed relies on Okta to deliver the agility we need to make our own technology decisions while still providing our parent company with broad visibility.”

Through flexible deployment models, broad and deep automation, and real-time reporting across the organization, Okta for Global 2000 reduces complexity for large organizations and increases their agility. Key features and functionality include:

Flexible user management : Collect and sync users and groups from extended workforces across directories — including Active Directory — and systems of record through centralized hubs or through spoke Okta tenants.

: Collect and sync users and groups from extended workforces across directories — including Active Directory — and systems of record through centralized hubs or through spoke Okta tenants. Automated identity actions across tenants : Automate complex lifecycle management actions across distributed business units and shared corporate resources alike, minimizing manual workloads and driving efficiency.

: Automate complex lifecycle management actions across distributed business units and shared corporate resources alike, minimizing manual workloads and driving efficiency. Delegated control and autonomy : Empower distributed tenants with fine grained access permissions to adopt new technologies and manage user identities without creating new identity silos.

: Empower distributed tenants with fine grained access permissions to adopt new technologies and manage user identities without creating new identity silos. Seamless user experiences: Enable the use of existing identity providers for acquisitions or subsidiaries to avoid impacting end user experiences.

Availability

Okta for Global 2000 is now generally available for Workforce Identity Cloud.