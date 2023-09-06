D2iQ DKP 2.6 improves Kubernetes management capabilities

D2iQ announced the newest updates to its multi-cluster Kubernetes management platform, D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). DKP 2.6 features the new DKP AI Navigator, an AI assistant that enables enterprise organizations to overcome the skills gap, one of the biggest challenges they face in adopting cloud-native technology.

DKP 2.6 embodies the D2iQ vision of providing intelligent infrastructure in which embedded AI and automation simplify Kubernetes management, while rich platform support for AI workloads enables customers to unleash a new wave of innovation.

This new release empowers enterprises and public sector organizations to reach production at scale with Kubernetes more securely. Informed by customer-led updates, DKP 2.6 delivers improved monitoring, management, and security capabilities.

Expert knowledge base is unique differentiator

DKP 2.6 introduces DKP AI Navigator, a natural-language AI assistant, that enables organizations to harness more than a decade of the D2iQ team’s experience. DKP AI Navigator has been trained on D2iQ’s internal knowledge base, enabling customers to ask questions and receive real-time responses in a natural, intuitive way. This can reduce the duration and cost of system misconfigurations and downtime while helping organizations overcome the Kubernetes skills gap.

“Kubernetes environments are growing faster than ever before and businesses must support larger, more diverse clusters to meet the needs of a growing number of containerized applications,” said Deepak Goel, CTO of D2iQ. “Issues that are relatively minor with a single cluster become much more difficult to manage in a multi-cluster, multi-cloud environment. The latest release of DKP further improves our Kubernetes management capabilities while adding features such as DKP AI Navigator, empowering organizations to better combat the most complex challenges related to deploying and managing Kubernetes.”

Solving multi-cluster complexity through deeper insights

DKP 2.6 includes an enhanced DKP Insights version (currently in technology preview) that gives customers self-service troubleshooting capability. With this update, enterprises and public sector organizations can obtain a Cluster Insight Report on issues related to the health of clusters and vulnerabilities in the installed containers. This gives organizations reassurance on the health of their clusters and peace of mind knowing that any potential issues will be identified quickly, along with recommended remediation steps.

Additional DKP 2.6 enhancements include: