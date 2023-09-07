Sprinklr integrates with Google Cloud for unified customer experience management

Sprinklr has unveiled the integration of the Sprinklr AI+ platform with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI for unified customer experience management.

Sprinklr AI+ gives brands unified generative AI capabilities for customer service, insights, social media management, and marketing that is built with enterprise-level governance, security, and data privacy in the design. Sprinklr customers will be able to bring their own models from Vertex AI, or create new ones, and integrate them with proprietary AI from Sprinklr to drive higher productivity, enable better decision-making, and provide more seamless customer experiences.

“Generative AI is giving our AI wings,” said Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas. “Our customers demand the ability to work with their preferred AI tools and partners and offering flexibility and choice is a major advantage. This expanded partnership with Google Cloud allows us to offer our customers access to their preferred generative AI platforms integrated with Sprinklr’s proprietary AI+ focused specifically on deriving insights from unstructured customer experience (CX) data. Together we can help the world’s most iconic brands leverage AI to break down silos and empower marketing, sales, and customer service professionals to serve customers the way they should in the new world.”

“Generative AI can create entirely new experiences for users and value for businesses,” said Rodrigo Rocha, Director of Global Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Through our partnership, Vertex AI will power new generative AI experiences for Sprinklr users while ensuring the highest levels of data privacy and security.”

Sprinklr AI+ is the next evolution of Sprinklr’s AI that leverages more than 1,250 industry-specific AI models, spanning 100+ languages and 150 countries, to process petabytes of unstructured text, audio, video, images, metrics, and time series data and enables our customers to extract structured insights.

With generative AI capabilities powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI APIs, Sprinklr customers can tap into new features across all four Sprinklr product suites: Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Marketing, and Sprinklr Insights.

How enterprises will use Sprinklr AI+ and Vertex AI to enhance customer experience across verticals:

Retail companies will elevate contact center efficiency with generative AI capabilities to support service agents. Rather than spending significant time refining drafted responses, agents will draft a response and modify the length, tone, grammar, and much more with a click. Previously, AI could suggest a relevant knowledge base article to be referred to for a particular case. Now, Sprinklr AI+ can craft a customized excerpt from the selected article for the agent, to be adjusted and used in a real-time response.

Technology companies can transform the continuity and speed of advertising campaign planning and content creation by using Sprinklr AI+ to craft comprehensive campaign briefs, draft channel-specific content with a natural prompt, and finalize content revisions with simple clicks versus hours of tedious editing.