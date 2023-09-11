Understanding the dangers of social engineering

Social engineering is a manipulative technique used by individuals or groups to deceive or manipulate others into divulging confidential or sensitive information, performing actions, or making decisions that are not in their best interest. It often involves exploiting human psychology and trust to gain access to information, systems, or physical spaces.
In this Help Net Security round-up, cybersecurity experts unveil the secrets behind social engineering and strategies to defend against it.
Complete videos
- Chris Lehman, CEO at SafeGuard Cyber, talks about how adversaries are moving beyond email to attack companies through a wide range of digital communications platforms, including mobile messaging, collaboration (Slack, Teams, etc.), conferencing (Zoom), CRM and social media.
- Grayson Milbourne, Security Intelligence Director at OpenText Security Solutions, discusses the innovation behind social engineering campaigns and illustrates how cyber resilience can help mitigate this evolving threat.
- Alon Levin, VP of Product Management at Seraphic Security, explains what social engineering is, and how prevalent it is.