Bruschetta-Board: Multi-protocol Swiss Army knife for hardware hackers

Bruschetta-Board is a device for all hardware hackers looking for a fairly-priced all-in-one debugger and programmer that supports UART, JTAG, I2C & SPI protocols and allows to interact with different targets’ voltages (i.e., 1.8, 2.5, 3.3 and 5 Volts!).

A handy feature of Bruschetta-Board is the fact it mounts level shifters. Whether you have to use it for UART, JTAG, SPI, or I2C… if your target is working at 1.8V, 2.5V, 3.3V, or 5V… the board is here to help you. You just need to move the level shifter jumper to the target’s voltage BEFORE connecting it to the device and the PC.

“The overall plan for this device (like the others I created in the past) is to be affordable to anyone and to give back to the community. I am close to releasing an innovative Offensive Hardware Hacking Training that will include a lot of goods to kickstart your home lab. In this way I hope to reduce the skills gap and push more people to jump into the marvelous world of hardware hacking and IoT security,” Luca Bongiorni, the creator of Bruschetta-Board and founder of We Hack In Disguise, told Help Net Security.

Bruschetta-Board runs on both Windows and Linux. For more details, check out GitHub.