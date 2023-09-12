Swissbit introduces iShield Archive memory card that protects sensitive information

With ‘iShield Archive’, Swissbit introduces a new microSD card designed for encryption and access protection of video and image records, expanding the Swissbit iShield product line for plug-and-play security solutions.

The card is intended particularly for manufacturers and users for whom sensitive data confidentiality and data protection in line with GDPR legislation are top priorities. It can be used host-independently with all common camera types. The plug-and-play system offers insurance firms, governments, or security organizations an effective solution to guarantee that recordings are never viewed, copied, or erased by unauthorized people under any circumstances.

The data is AES-256-bit hardware encrypted by iShield Archive and can also be used in WORM (Write Once, Read Many) scenarios. The microSD comes in storage sizes ranging from 16 to 64 GB and is UHS-I U3 and V30 rated for 4K video recordings.

Securely storing sensitive video and image data is, in many cases, essential to ensure data protection, confidentiality, or the integrity of crucial evidence. After all, data breaches can have significant repercussions, particularly for public safety but also for the insurance or healthcare industries.

Manufacturers, system integrators, businesses or authorities can easily equip drones, body cams and many other types of cameras with an extra layer of security using the microSD card.

The PC-based “iShield Archive Tool” (iAT) software is used to set up the card. Both the security parameters and user PIN are configured here. Following the initial configuration, iShield Archive securely stores data in the end device and uses hardware AES-256-bit encryption to protect it.

Any previously recorded data is no longer viewable on iShield Archive once the camera is turned off or the microSD card is removed, and can only be accessed and downloaded using iAT together with a correct password.

Up until the card’s capacity is reached, this procedure can be repeated. To release storage capacity, data must first be deleted from iShield Archive, which is only possible through authentication with the correct password.

Optionally, deletion can be further safeguarded by an admin PIN, which allows iShield Archive to be used for role-based access control. Here, only a defined group of individuals have the required rights to permanently delete recordings or data. In the so-called WORM mode, regular users have read-only access with a user PIN, but are not authorized to edit or delete data. WORM mode is commonly used for data that needs to be stored in a safe and unalterable manner for legal reasons.