Ivanti collaborates with Catchpoint to detect and troubleshoot remote connectivity issues

Ivanti announced its strategic partnership with Catchpoint. The partnership expands the Digital Experience Score with application and network visibility to continuously detect and troubleshoot remote connectivity issues before they impact the workforce.

Ivanti and Catchpoint will integrate their technologies, Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience and Catchpoint Workforce Experience, to further understand, improve and secure the employee experience. Catchpoint’s Workforce Experience Solution is built on their Internet Performance Monitoring (IPM) Platform, leveraging the industry’s largest observability network enabling enterprises to monitor what matters, where it matters for their unique business requirements.

This solution provides a holistic view of the health of your workforce’s connection. It tells you at a glance whether employees have the access they need or if they have a poor digital experience,” said Matt Izzo, EVP, Product Management at Catchpoint. “By joining Ivanti Neurons for Digital Experience and Catchpoint Workforce Experience, it doesn’t matter where your workforce is – IT can proactively detect experience issues and automatically remediate them before employees are impacted.”

Catchpoint reports that 80% of network issues happen beyond the corporate firewall. Therefore, solutions that effectively support hybrid and remote workforces are paramount. With this partnership, organizations will be enabled to effectively measure and score the employee experience and make continuous improvements.

Ivanti’s Digital Experience Score provides a 360-degree view and real-time insights into the device, operating systems, applications and now networks that employees rely on to be productive.

“By partnering with Catchpoint, we equip IT teams with visibility, contextual insights and intelligent automation to proactively detect experience issues and automatically remediate before employees are impacted,” said Daren Goeson, SVP, Product Management at Ivanti. “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to elevate Everywhere Work with our DEX solutions. We are committed to building and fostering strong alliances and partnerships in our Everywhere Ecosystem to provide superior technology to organizations globally.”

“Catchpoint is like a mechanic, able to check and troubleshoot someone’s car without having to see the vehicle in person,” said Pete Charlton, TMNA’s IT AVP. “With Catchpoint, we could deploy nodes throughout our network as close to the end user as possible.”