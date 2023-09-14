Librem 11 tablet sets new standard for privacy and security with Linux-based PureOS

Purism introduced the new Librem 11 tablet running secure PureBoot and Linux kernel-based PureOS. Librem 11 is made for individuals, organizations, government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and businesses that need security and privacy with powerful portability.

Librem 11 security and privacy features

The Librem 11 tablet runs PureBoot and PureOS, offering security and privacy features that include:

Secure boot process. The Librem 11 powers on with PureBoot for the most secure boot process on the market.

Linux kernel-based OS. The Librem 11 runs PureOS, an open-source, peer-reviewable, and fully verifiable operating system.

No surveillance or data mining. Purism avoids surveillance and data mining business practices, ensuring all your personal identifying information is kept under your control.

True OS convergence. PureOS on the Librem 11 demonstrates real convergence, where the tablet becomes more than just a tablet. It becomes a full-featured computer that can act like a desktop when connected to a monitor, keyboard, mouse, or even a laptop connected to the included keyboard sleeve.

Secure supply chain. Purism offers Anti-Interdiction services for Librem 11, a service for those facing extreme security threats or just want peace of mind that their device has not been tampered with before, during, or after the manufacturing and shipping process, ensuring the most secure tablet on the market today.

Malware protection. The Librem 11 tablet works with the Librem Key used to identify tampering when used in combination with PureBoot cryptographically.

Librem 11 specs

Librem 11 offers powerful features that include: