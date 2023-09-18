When data falls into the wrong hands

A data breach involves unauthorized access to sensitive, protected, or confidential information, often resulting in data theft, exposure, or alteration.

The methods employed by cybercriminals to perpetrate these breaches are continually evolving, ranging from hacking and malware attacks to phishing schemes and insider threats. The consequences of a data breach can be severe, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, legal liabilities, and even regulatory fines.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts talk about the ever-present threat of data breaches.

Complete videos