When data falls into the wrong hands

A data breach involves unauthorized access to sensitive, protected, or confidential information, often resulting in data theft, exposure, or alteration.
The methods employed by cybercriminals to perpetrate these breaches are continually evolving, ranging from hacking and malware attacks to phishing schemes and insider threats. The consequences of a data breach can be severe, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, legal liabilities, and even regulatory fines.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts talk about the ever-present threat of data breaches.
Complete videos
- Todd Moore, Senior VP, Encryption Products at Thales, discusses how the vast majority of consumers worldwide reported a negative impact on their lives following a data breach.
- Balaji Ganesan, CEO at Privacera, talks about how organizations are moving to a zero-trust framework and beyond, meaning they have security frameworks that span from perimeter apps to their data at a granular level.
- Rodman Ramezanian, Global Cloud Threat Lead at Skyhigh Security, discusses what we should do – and not do – in the wake of a data breach.
- Caroline Wong, Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt, offers valuable insight into what leaders can do to instill stronger cybersecurity practices from the bottom up and prevent breaches.