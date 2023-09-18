The hidden dangers of low-value data

In this Help Net Security video, Terry Ray, SVP Data Security and Field CTO at Imperva, warns organizations to stop ignoring low-value data – as criminals use it as a place to live, watch, and wait for the perfect moment to steal the crown jewels.

Despite data classification being essential to successful data security strategies and compliance, businesses are falling into the trap of only focusing on protecting highly sensitive data, such as personal information and records, and forgetting about low-sensitive data. This includes marketing materials and data intended for public use, which can still be valuable.