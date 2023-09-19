LogRhythm and Novacoast join forces to identify and counteract malicious actors

LogRhythm announced its partnership with Novacoast, a cybersecurity, identity and access company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory services.

This partnership marks a significant milestone as Novacoast becomes the first LogRhythm Axon service provider to provide level one and level two analyst services and custom content for the cloud-native SaaS SIEM platform. LogRhythm is also taking a strategic step forward by transitioning its own security operations to the new Axon platform.

Other key benefits of this partnership include:

Detection engineering expertise: Novacoast brings a wealth of expertise in threat detection to the partnership, having developed a repository of analytics content for the new platform, honed to defend LogRhythm and its customers from cyberthreats. Both LogRhythm and Novacoast continually develop analytic content, bolstering the platform’s ability to identify and counteract malicious actors, and reducing the time to detect and respond to threats.

Shared knowledge: Novacoast actively shares insights on the evolving threat landscape as well as detection content. This collaborative approach allows the Novacoast service offering to evolve with a continually expanding repository of available content, benefiting a wide range of users and customers.

“LogRhythm’s migration to the Axon platform is a testament to our confidence in the new platform to protect both us and our customers in a continually evolving threat landscape,” said Andrew Hollister, CISO at LogRhythm.

“Our partnership with Novacoast in delivering services on the new platform furthers our mission of empowering security teams. Axon provides a highly intuitive experience that enables security teams to cut through the noise and get the visibility they need to secure their environments. With Novacoast’s expertise and Axon’s advanced capabilities we are confident in providing unparalleled security coverage for our organization and our customers,” concluded Hollister.

Axon’s cloud-native architecture offers LogRhythm the agility and scalability required to handle massive amounts of data, providing real-time insights and alerts for quicker response times. The Axon platform acts as a single pane of glass, offering an intuitive dashboard for streamlined management and reporting, and out-of-the-box support for an extensive range of on-prem and cloud data sources. By harnessing Axon’s capabilities, LogRhythm also aims to protect a wide spectrum of customers, including those utilizing Azure, Google Cloud and AWS services.

“Today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape demands a solution as agile as Axon,” said Jonathan Poon, Chief Security Officer of Novacoast. “Our partnership’s success lies in our shared dedication to proactive security solutions. With LogRhythm’s transition to Axon, we are embracing a new era of security protection, guaranteeing rapid responses to emerging threats.”