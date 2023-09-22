DAT introduces AI-powered identity-verification solution

DAT Freight & Analytics introduced an AI-powered identity fraud detection and prevention platform through a partnership with Verosint, to help prevent the unauthorized use of customer login credentials and combat the growing threat of identity theft in trucking and logistics.

hrough this new technology, DAT can now leverage AI and machine learning to validate user identities and scrutinize suspicious accounts. Users of the DAT network can now:

Verify the identity of the entities they are doing business with.

Ensure the legitimacy of load postings on the DAT load board.

Monitor, detect and block fraud in real time.

Leverage DAT rules, signals and intelligence to identify signatures and block fraud.

DAT’s AI-powered identity-verification solution is powered by Verosint and works in the background to maintain a secure and seamless login experience for legitimate users. It harnesses DAT’s expertise in data, analytics, and generative AI to detect potential fraudulent activity and stop unauthorized access to DAT One, the industry’s largest freight marketplace and analytics platform.

Stephen Shoaff, CEO of Verosint says: “Identity based cyber crime is challenging all businesses and account fraud is a key enabler of these crimes. We are thrilled DAT chose our platform to monitor all identity transactions for real-time detection and prevention of fraud. Our combined expertise will deliver the industry’s highest protection against fraudulent identity events, setting what we believe to be a new standard.”

The partnership is a significant step in DAT’s multifaceted fraud-prevention program announced earlier this year. The program includes:

Predictive fraud detection, identity verification and multi-factor authentication to detect and stop suspicious logins.

An expanded Network Integrity Unit (NIU) dedicated to investigating reports of fraud and maintaining DAT as the most trusted freight marketplace.

Anti-fraud education and training for customers.

Collaboration with customers and industry partners, law enforcement agencies and regulators in the fight against fraud.

Like so many other industries, the truckload freight market has been plagued by bad actors looking to exploit carriers, brokers and shippers with various identity theft scams. DAT reports that 56% of the fraud cases it investigates are identity-related, driven by account takeovers, credential stuffing, new-account fraud and synthetic (BOT) accounts.

Without sophisticated identity verification to detect and preempt potential fraud at scale, operators of online freight networks have to investigate reports of suspicious activity individually, a laborious manual process. This AI and Machine Language-based innovation enables DAT to intervene swiftly and selectively, enhancing its ability to prevent fraud activity before it happens.

Mac Pinkerton, President of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson said: “Automated identity verification is a game-changer. The ability to automatically detect and stop cybercriminals in real-time is crucial to a more secure freight marketplace and a testament to DAT’s commitment to fighting fraud.”

“Ensuring a safe, secure and scalable network for our customers is DAT’s top priority,” said Satish Maripuri, CEO & President at DAT. “Innovating closely with our customers on our fraud-prevention program is already yielding substantial results. Verosint’s identity-centric platform combined with DAT’s data and AI capabilities takes identity verification to a new level – a first in the industry.”