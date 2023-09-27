Cybertech Europe 2023 will explore innovation, new possibilities in cyber technology

The sixth edition of Cybertech Europe will be held on October 3 and 4, 2023, at La Nuvola Convention Center. It will feature a grand exhibition hall, conferences and lectures, and sector-specific special events with the most influential and eminent leaders in cyber fields.

The two-day event offers participants engagement with the most innovative approaches to cyber by some of the industry’s most prominent experts and companies while creating new business opportunities.

The conference will revolve around the latest protection and security topics, including active defense and zero trust, while providing a window into the future with supertech and next-gen technologies like advanced machine learning and AI. It will also include regional and industry-specific sessions on various topics such as cloud security, finsec, space, critical infrastructures, maritime and transportation security, and cyber investments.

It will explore the EU Cybersecurity Strategic Framework and European Cyber Defence projects, including AI for Cyber & Cyber for AI, and Fintech Security. In addition, as we navigate the 2023 European Year of Skills, the event will also explore the cybersecurity skills shortage, competence, and the role of diversity in fostering new talents.

Cybertech Europe 2023 hosts: global leaders, authoritative experts, decision-makers, CISOs, C-level executives, industry pioneers from Europe and around the world, and guests’ innovative startups showcasing next-generation technologies.

The event will also see the participation of significant European bodies and organizations. These include the European Commission, NATO, the European Defence Agency (EDA), the European Space Agency (ESA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO), Women4Cyber Foundation, and more.

The speaker line-up includes Guido Crosetto, Italian Minister of Defence; Bruno Frattasi, Director General, National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), Italy; Roberto Cingolani, CEO and General Manager, Leonardo; Mauro Macchi, CEO, Accenture; Ivano Gabrielli, Director, Postal Police and Communications Service, Italy; Eva Chen, CEO and Co-Founder, Trend Micro.

To learn more about the event, the panel discussions, and the latest news, please visit the Cybertech Europe 2023 website.