Bitdefender Threat Intelligence enables organizations to improve their security posture

Bitdefender unveiled Bitdefender Threat Intelligence (TI), a solution for businesses with a security operation center (SOC), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and technology partners to integrate cyber threat intelligence and dynamic malware analysis into their operations.

The offering gives organizations heightened visibility of the evolving global threat landscape to improve threat detection and validation, triage alerts, enhance threat hunting, and speed incident response.

“Having access to relevant, timely, and actionable threat intelligence is mandatory in every facet of modern cybersecurity as adversaries and TTPs for evading defenses diversify and evolve,” said Andrei Florescu, deputy GM and SVP of products, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group.

“The Bitdefender TI solution is powered by millions of globally distributed sensors continuously monitoring IT assets and infrastructures across our customer and technology partner environments resulting in a vast global view of the threat landscape. These unique insights along with our threat analysis capabilities enable organizations to improve their security posture and cyber resilience against attacks,” added Florescu.

According to the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services report, “Few organizations today have an accurate picture of their own threat landscape. Successful TI services and programs have risk assessment capabilities associated with threat actor groups, tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), indicators of compromise (IOCs), exploits and others, and can align their requirements with business expectations.”

Bitdefender TI is powered by the Global Protective Network, an extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting threat data worldwide. Bitdefender Labs, the company’s elite team of security practitioners, correlates and verifies the threat data into evolving threat objects, collects related known IOCs, malicious domains, URLs, file hashes, IPs and performs deep analysis to provide extended context. Bitdefender adds hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily.

The Bitdefender Threat Intelligence solution is delivered and managed via IntelliZone, an easy-to-use cloud portal providing organizations with access to Bitdefender’s global threat intelligence database and malware sandbox service. In addition, IntelliZone helps assess and test how various threat intelligence feeds and scenarios will impact cybersecurity operations including products, services, and SOCs before a live deployment. The information from IntelliZone is available via APIs and feeds to allow a larger diversity of integration scenarios.

Key features and benefits:

Unique global threat intelligence – Bitdefender Threat Intelligence delivers context-rich threat intelligence obtained from multiple sources including its own network of customers and partners to enhance the capabilities of cybersecurity products and security teams for detecting malware, malicious campaigns, and anomalous behavior faster.

Speed decision making and accelerate incident response – Curated, and highly contextual threat intelligence drives efficiency by helping validate and triage alerts while reducing false positives. Additionally, it speeds incident response and improves threat hunts by profiling associated threat actors, malware families, IOCs and TTPs.

Integrate purpose-built feeds – Organizations can choose from a large diversity of feeds covering operational intelligence from Bitdefender Labs such as advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, phishing & fraud, C2 servers, and mobile along with reputational intelligence including IP, web, file, and exploited vulnerabilities.

Flexible and user-friendly – The Bitdefender IntelliZone portal gives organizations and security analysts a consolidated view of the evolving threat landscape and malware sandbox analysis from an intuitive, easy to manage interface. Additionally, threat intelligence is also available through API for automation purposes.

Luca Pierro, head of cybersecurity at Ferrari stated, “Bitdefender Threat Intelligence helps us with the difficult challenge of detecting and preventing hidden threats ‘in the wild’ to respond faster, and also increases our awareness of the tactics used by attackers.”