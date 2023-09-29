Dialpad PII Redaction enhances privacy protection

Dialpad released PII Redaction, an Ai-powered feature designed to fortify privacy safeguards of personal identifiable information (PII) and empower users with greater control over their data.

As part of Dialpad Ai, a proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) engine embedded across Dialpad’s sales, voice, meetings, messaging and contact center solution, PII Redaction acts as a powerful safeguard for customer privacy, security, and compliance.

Sharing personal data with organizations online is a necessity of doing business, and thus protecting user privacy – and providing the ability to redact information from documents – has never been more critical for organizations in this Ai-Era. At the same time, the number of Americans affected by data breaches increased forty-two percent from 2021, demonstrating a pivotal need for enhanced privacy protection tools.

PII Redaction leverages Ai to automatically redact sensitive personal information from all transcripts in real-time, keeping customer data secure from the moment it’s discussed across the platform.

“The launch of PII Redaction marks a major milestone in safeguarding customer data, enabling the full utilization of Dialpad’s cutting-edge Ai solutions without jeopardizing trust,” said Dan O’Connell, Chief Ai & Strategy Officer at Dialpad. “This advancement reinforces our unwavering commitment to customer privacy protection and allows us to continue elevating Dialpad’s user experience through enhanced Ai capabilities.”

Dialpad customers can utilize all the efficiencies offered by its transcription engine without putting sensitive data at risk. Key features and benefits of PII Redaction include:

Fortified privacy protection with automated detection: Using advanced algorithms and machine learning, Dialpad’s PII Redaction automatically identifies and redacts certain numeric personal information, including credit card numbers and Social Security Numbers, to prevent unauthorized access and protect customers’ privacy. Information that’s redacted won’t appear in any post-call interface, such as the transcript or call summary.

Heightened compliance: PII Redaction supports organizations’ compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA, promoting good data minimization practices while reducing the risk of data breaches and leaks.

Time and cost savings: With automated redaction, businesses – especially those dealing with large volumes of data – can quickly and easily reduce the cost associated with manual data redaction.

Increased customer trust: Immediately enabled for those that opt-in, PII Redaction allows customers to trust organizations with their sensitive data, knowing that it is protected.

PII Redaction is the latest capability in Dialpad’s 12 Months of Ai rollout, the company’s commitment to releasing a new Ai-powered feature every month to help transform how businesses communicate, collaborate, and sell. Since its announcement in April, Dialpad has released Ai Recap, Ai Scorecards, Ai Coaching Hub, Ai Playbooks, and DialpadGPT, the first generative AI built for enterprises of all sizes.

As of now, PII Redaction is available as an EAP product and can be immediately enabled for any customer who chooses to opt-in via the sign-up form.