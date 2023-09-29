VMware users anxious about costs and ransomware threats

VMware customers have growing concerns about the state of the virtualization software and the company behind it – ranging from rising licensing costs, ransomware vulnerabilities and a diminishing quality of support, according to VergeIO.

84% of respondents indicated that they were concerned about VMware’s current and future costs, with many highlighting “per-core” renewal quotes and licensing agreements that require a commitment to year-over-year spending increases as additional points of distress.

With a rise in ransomware attacks exploiting specific VMware vulnerabilities, 77% of customers worried about their data resiliency. A number of those interviewed indicated that their VMware environments had already suffered a ransomware attack, with recovery efforts taking more than 2 weeks despite having reasonable backup procedures in place.

60% of customers expressed their concern with VMware’s ability to provide high-quality technical support, with those interviewed stating the difficulty in receiving support via phone calls. Others lamented slow response times to emails during outages.

Rising prices drive VMware customers to seek alternatives

These survey results also come amidst rumors of VMware focusing on major enterprise accounts with a shift towards a more expensive pricing model post the Broadcom acquisition. Because of these concerns, more than 87% of respondents indicated that they are currently researching alternative infrastructure platforms to VMware.

While rising prices were a top issue among VMware customers, a vast majority indicated that they are unwilling to sacrifice capabilities in order to save money.

Top priorities of VMware replacement from those surveyed were seamless migration (76%), ability to use existing hardware (72%) and the desire to do more with that existing hardware (61%).

“Even before the Broadcom acquisition, customers have had concerns about VMware’s pricing strategy and pace of development,” said George Crump, VergeIO CMO. “VMware has built its offering through a series of technology acquisitions, resulting in a solution that is bloated, complex and expensive.”