Concentric AI enhances its DSPM solution with data lineage for better data protection and management

Concentric AI has unveiled that its Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution now offers data lineage functionality for organizations to better protect their data.

As a result of this update to Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence, organizations can now make better business decisions around securing their data by understanding data’s entire journey with a clear and comprehensive view of how it is sourced, processed, modified, entitled, and consumed.

“Concentric AI’s new data lineage functionality allows organizations to trace the lineage of a particular file or data record and discover how it has travelled through the enterprise with all the appropriate modifications, ensuring that organizations have a clear understanding of their data’s possible risk,” said Karthik Krishnan, CEO, Concentric AI.

“Organizations came to us to develop this functionality – the first of its kind in a DSPM solution – and we are pleased to rapidly respond and deliver on these industry requirements. Our partners are also now better equipped to meet their customers’ demands for this robust functionality,” Krishnan added.

Concentric AI’s new functionality is leveraging large language models (LLMs) and semantic analysis to identify near duplicates of data records (such as 30 different versions of a redlined contract), where they are located, how they have proliferated across the organization from first record to the latest, and who has and had access to them to better protect sensitive data.

Advantages of data lineage delivered in a DSPM solution include being able to identify all versions of similar sensitive data across the organization’s data repositories, as well as remediating risk to that information from inappropriate entitlements, wrong permissioning, and unauthorized access. In addition, data lineage can help enterprises move redundant and obsolete data to secondary storage for effective data management.

Data lineage allows organizations to understand how data flows across their environment and who has access and has accessed it, in order to address risks associated with inappropriate access, inaccurate entitlements and risky sharing, as well as ensure effective data management. Organizations can make better business decisions from data protection to data management by understanding data’s entire journey and identifying redundant processes or changes that might affect risk to sensitive data. In the event of a data breach, understanding data lineage can help organizations quickly identify the source of the breach and the affected data, accelerate response time, and improve damage control.

“Many industries and organizations are subject to strict data regulations such as GDPR (the General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (the California Consumer Privacy Act),” added Krishnan. “Data lineage helps organizations demonstrate compliance by showing regulators how data is handled, processed and stored. It also creates an audit trail, making it easier for reporting around regulatory inquiries and audits.”