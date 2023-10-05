OneTrust releases Compliance Automation to optimize the compliance lifecycle

OneTrust has introduced OneTrust Compliance Automation to optimize the compliance lifecycle. Built on the same guidance, content, and proprietary shared evidence framework that allows OneTrust Certification Automation customers to reduce certification costs and accelerate the compliance process, Compliance Automation now extends these capabilities throughout the entire Trust Intelligence Platform.

As information security (InfoSec) teams are challenged with managing multiple compliance frameworks, laws, and regulations, OneTrust Compliance Automation enables organizations to deduplicate redundant activities across team members, eliminate manual work, streamline risk management, and reinforce program consistency.

“OneTrust Compliance Automation provides visibility into regulatory requirements, automates upwards of 60% of evidence collection requirements, and offers a roadmap of portfolio coverage and progress,” said Cliff Huntington, GM OneTrust GRC and Security Assurance Cloud.

“With out-of-the-box compliance framework content and guidance for more than 33 industry frameworks, Compliance Automation isn’t just a remedy for audit fatigue, it also allows InfoSec teams to go beyond compliance and focus on trust,” Huntington added.

Compliance Automation provides the blueprint for organizations to go beyond compliance management: