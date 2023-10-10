Fortanix adds data sovereignty to enhance DSM for global data security and privacy compliance

Fortanix has unveiled new capabilities for Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) to help public and private organizations address growing data sovereignty requirements globally. Available now, the existing and new features deliver several key capabilities, including support for sovereign cloud, storing keys in sovereign boundaries, anonymization of private data, centralized control to manage access and enforce consistent policies across hybrid and multicloud environments, and more, all delivered via an intuitive user experience.

Organizations around the globe are taking urgent steps to meet strict, complex, and changing data sovereignty regulations. According to a Gartner report, “Particularly in Europe, but also in other regions, governments are becoming increasingly concerned due to tightening privacy and data protection regulations impacting data sovereignty, data control, technological sovereignty and their dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure providers.”

Complying with multitude of mandates is a major challenge for organizations, but Fortanix makes it easy for them to ensure compliance over sensitive data, while also bolstering security. The Fortanix flagship DSM offering can be provisioned within customers’ sovereign regions, enabling them to have a dedicated solution that meets regulations in their legislative jurisdictions.

“Data sovereignty goes beyond just where data resides; it is a multi-layered approach that encompasses data security, protection, and privacy. Fortanix’s existing and new capabilities exemplify our commitment to expanding and enhancing DSM to deliver the most advanced data security and privacy solution to organizations around the globe,” said Faiyaz Shahpurwala, chief product and strategy officer at Fortanix.

“Security and data teams can now maintain greater international and cross-border security, compliance, and control over their data with a unified platform that is powered by confidential computing and validated by the highest industry certifications,” Shahpurwala continued.

“Data sovereignty, data privacy and compliance with regulations such as GDPR and Schrems II are an integral part of our work in behavioral research,” said Raj Jagesar, project lead for the Digital Phenotyping Research Program (Behapp) at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. “With Fortanix DSM’s External Key Manager for Google Cloud, we have full control over our encryption keys not just for compliance purposes, but also to mitigate any security risks related to sensitive personal data.”

Fortanix DSM’s key data sovereignty capabilities include: