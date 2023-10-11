Egnyte releases Document Room to streamline the sharing of large volumes of sensitive documents

Egnyte has launched Egnyte Document Room, a new solution powered by Egnyte’s secure platform for content collaboration and governance.

With Egnyte Document Rooms, Egnyte customers can now create highly controlled, custom-branded environments for sharing information with, and collecting documents from, external parties.

“Virtual Data Rooms arose to fill a gap in the market around a niche set of highly sensitive, external file-sharing use cases,” said Rajesh Ram, chief growth officer at Egnyte.

“With this latest release, we have closed that gap so that our customers who might otherwise have needed a standalone VDR can now get everything they need through a single, intuitive content platform. The result is less complexity and friction for the end user, and ultimately less data sprawl and risk,” Ram added.

With an Egnyte Document Room, users can easily manage, deploy, and monitor data rooms for a variety of business purposes. The solution can be used to streamline the sharing of large volumes of sensitive documents between parties related to M&A transactions and due diligence processes, legal proceedings, property sales and lease agreements, compliance and audit processes, IP licensing and research collaboration, and more.

The solution includes:

Robust Security: including encryption, multi-factor authentication, SSO, AD integration, audit trails, and anomalous behavior detection.

including encryption, multi-factor authentication, SSO, AD integration, audit trails, and anomalous behavior detection. Granular Access Control: enabling customers to define and manage access permissions for different users, limiting who can view, download, print, or edit particular documents.

enabling customers to define and manage access permissions for different users, limiting who can view, download, print, or edit particular documents. Reporting and Analytics: providing insights into user behavior and document access patterns, and notifications when someone accesses or makes changes to files.

providing insights into user behavior and document access patterns, and notifications when someone accesses or makes changes to files. Customization: to match each customer’s branding needs and transaction type.

Taaleri, a Helsinki-based private equity fund with 2.5 billion EUR of assets under management, has been using Egnyte Document Rooms to streamline fund reporting and protect financial information related to the purchase and sale of alternative assets in their portfolio. “The key to accelerating investment deals is being able to easily share files with our funding partners while maintaining total control – we get that with Egnyte,” said Jukka Dhawan, CIO at Taaleri.

Egnyte Document Room is the third purpose-built secure enclave product from Egnyte, joining previous data enclaves to address Good “x” Practice (GxP) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) regulations.